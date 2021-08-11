Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 45,820 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. 15,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,163. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

