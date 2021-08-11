Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 53,369 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,369 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 92,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.