Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 58,012 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,012 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

