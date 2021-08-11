Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 70,119 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 10,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,838. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.