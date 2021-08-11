Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 74,001 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,868 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $19,015,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 338,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,718. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

