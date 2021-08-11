Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 96,931 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,931 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.20% of Cedar Fair worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

