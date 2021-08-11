Schwab Charitable Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.76 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.