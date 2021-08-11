Schwab Charitable Fund Trims Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.01. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 219.51 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.