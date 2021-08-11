Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 133,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

