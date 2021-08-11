Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

