Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,736. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

