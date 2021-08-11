Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01.

