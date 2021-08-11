Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 8.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,221. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01.

