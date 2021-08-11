Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01.

