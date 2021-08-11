Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

