Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,060.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.