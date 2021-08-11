Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $142,806.16 and approximately $3,392.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00161542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,020.22 or 0.99619237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.00877521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

