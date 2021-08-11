ScPrime (SCP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,071.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $11,071.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,738,377 coins and its circulating supply is 37,054,766 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

