Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $25.24

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $26.30. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SCU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

