Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 1,676,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,433. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.