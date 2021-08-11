Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.55 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

