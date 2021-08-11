Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. American National Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 85.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.10. 8,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

