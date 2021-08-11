Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 774,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 56,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

