Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.13. 144,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

