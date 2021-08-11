Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

FV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

