Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,749,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,172. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82.

