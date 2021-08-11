Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

