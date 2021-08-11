Secure Asset Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.00. 139,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $407.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

