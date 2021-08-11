Secure Asset Management LLC Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

IVV remained flat at $$444.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

