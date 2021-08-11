Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 263.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 143.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,002,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,773. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $352.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

