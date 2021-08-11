Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $4.08 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

