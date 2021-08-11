SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.32

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

