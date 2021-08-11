Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Sells $362,300.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 419,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,877,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

