Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.