SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, analysts predict that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

