Sentinel Protocol Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $87.94 million and $115.72 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00023939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.