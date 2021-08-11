Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 1.9%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 7,914,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,853,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 193,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,790 ($7,564.67). Also, insider Andrew Fairclough bought 198,412 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,952.36 ($7,776.80). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 791,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,236.

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

