Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,287. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

