Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

