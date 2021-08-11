Sessia Trading Up 2.5% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Sessia has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $528,235.04 and approximately $69,525.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

