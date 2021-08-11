SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.68. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,432 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

