Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

SHB opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

