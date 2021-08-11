Sharder Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,613.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $74,613.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

