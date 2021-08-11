Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

