Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.