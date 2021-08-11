Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.