Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/4/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

8/3/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

8/2/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/27/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/21/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/15/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/13/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $291,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 118,164 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

