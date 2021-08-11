Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €188.64 ($221.93).

SAE opened at €134.40 ($158.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.27. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

