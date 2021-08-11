Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $40.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,485.23. 916,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,452.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

