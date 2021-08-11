Shopify (SHOP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/23/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2021 – Shopify was given a new $1,442.63 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

7/16/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

6/30/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SHOP opened at $1,525.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,452.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

